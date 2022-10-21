Rogene Roby, 77

HASTINGS — Rogene Fay Roby, 77, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at the Aurora Cemetery in Aurora.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings. Memorials may be given to Special Children's Fund, c/o Mary Lanning Healthcare, 715 North St. Joseph – 2nd Floor, Hastings, NE 68901 or American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home is serving the family.

Rogene was born in Clay Center to James and Vernie Williams on Jan. 28, 1945. She worked as a CNA and Home Health provider for most of her working life. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rogene was preceded in death by her parents, James and Vernie Williams and brother, Wayne Williams.

Rogene is survived by her children, Richard Roby of Gibsonton, Fla., Roger and wife Cindy Roby of Louisville, Bobby and wife Tracy Roby of Boston, Ma., and Rose Berney of Sterling; grandchildren, Dallas and wife Sandy Bessette of Riverside, Calif., Shelby and husband Matt Moffitt of Murrieta, Calif., Dustin and wife Ali Roby of Gretna, Elizabeth Roby of Bellevue, Kyle Roby of Valrico, Fla., Brooklyn Roby of Valrico, Fla., Michael Roby of Hastings, and MacKenzie Berney of Doniphan; great-grandchildren, Cameron Moffitt of Murrieta, Calif., and Aeri Roby of Gretna; brother, Marvin and wife Amanda Williams of Aurora; nephews, Brian and wife Lezlee Williams of Lincoln, and Jeff and wife GeorgeAnn Williams of Grand Island.