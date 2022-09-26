Roger Anderson

Roger Lee Anderson, 78, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with Pastor Kelly Karges officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Roger was born Feb. 7, 1944, to Alton and Olga (Henne) Anderson in Grand Island. He grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island High School in 1962.

While both were working at Model Laundry, Roger met the love of his life, Karen Fitchhorn. They were united in marriage on Aug. 1, 1964, at Trinity United Methodist of Grand Island. They celebrated 54 years of marriage before her passing on Feb. 18, 2019. The couple made their home in Grand Island, where they raised five children. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 37-1 years of employment and held various positions over the years.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, puzzles, woodworking and listening to Big Band music. He also had a large collection of model trains. He served as president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles several years ago. His greatest joy was spending time with family, especially attending sporting events for the grandchildren whom he was very proud of.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children and their spouses, Randy and Holly Anderson of Grand Island, Scott and Jill Anderson of Springfield, Mo., Dawn and Brian Schultz of Platte City, Mo., Kathy and Nathan Woodard of Billings, Mont., and Mike and Hope Anderson of Casper, Wyo.; 15 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; a brother- and sister-in-law, Jon and Kelly Fitchhorn of Grand Island; a sister in-law, Verna Anderson of Grand Island; and numerous other friends and family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Bob and Shirley Anderson and Darrell Anderson; a sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Louis Zuehlke; and a brother in-law, Rodney Fitchhorn.