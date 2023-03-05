Roger Bentley, 67

Roger W. Bentley, 67, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at his residence.

Roger's wishes were for cremation with no service. Burial will be at a later date at the Shelton Cemetery. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Roger was born on March 11, 1955, at Grand Island to William and Ardella (Thomas) Bentley. He grew up in Grand Island and received his education at Grand Island Public Schools. Roger was employed at Ace Hardware.

He enjoyed fishing, water skiing, boating, softball, and golf. He also liked fixing up and selling cars. He loved motorcycles and owned multiple brands.

Survivors include nephews, Larry and Donell Schmidt; and niece, Terri Sue Wagner.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Duddeck; and nephew, Randall Joe Schmidt.