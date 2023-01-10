Roger Minx

Roger D. Minx, 74

Roger D. Minx, 74, of Grand Island, beloved father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are designated to the family for future designation.

Roger was born Nov. 17, 1948, in Grand Island, the son of Walter and Yuvetta (Schlaich) Smith. He grew up in Arkansas before returning to Grand Island and graduating from Grand Island Senior High.

On March 11, 1969, Roger enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served overseas and was honorably discharged on April 4, 1973. He soon returned to Grand Island and attended Kearney State College. Roger was employed as an electrician and worked on many houses in the area. He also had a gift for selling bicycles.

Roger was an avid collector. He was wonderful at finding any odds or ends he thought a family member would need. Roger enjoyed a smoke and a beer shared with friends and family. Roger enjoyed traveling to see friends and family, but always returned home to Grand Island. He was a proud Grandpa, and valued time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Nicole (Kevin) Thompson of Clay Center, Heather Wyckoff of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Cash (Kaitlyn) Minx of Aurora; his grandchildren, Ra'von, Brenton and Lennox; two brothers, Charlie Smith of Florida and Keith Smith of Grand Island; two sisters, Virgie (Terry) Meinke of Grand Island, and Marilyn (Dave) Arnold of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends who became family.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and a stepbrother, Gary Smith.