Roger Welsch, 85

DANNEBROG — Famed Nebraska humorist, folklorist, and activist Roger L. Welsch (also known as Tenugahai “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, Panitaka “White Wolfhite Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe, and Heyoka ta Pejuta “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe) passed away September 30, 2022, at the age of 85.

Now he knows the answers.

Born to Bertha (Flach) Welsch and Christian Welsch Nov. 6, 1936, in Lincoln, he leaves behind his wife, Linda (Hotovy) Welsch, four children, Chris Welsch, Jenny Welsch, Joyce Welsch, and Antonia (Welsch) Barlage and youngest grandchild, Henry Barlage.

He also leaves behind beloved relatives in the Omaha, Pawnee, and Oglala Sioux tribes, including granddaughter, Marissa Gilpin Winburn.

His found family and good friends cover the world over. He will be remembered for his laugh, his wit and wisdom, and his love of all things ordinary and beautiful.

Among his many achievements (including the Postcards from Nebraska segments on CBS Sunday Morning and over 40 published books) he held reforming the Nebraska State Historical Society and returning the Pawnee Nation to Nebraska as the most important.

A giant among us, he will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to your local pet rescue or animal shelter.

To honor his wishes, private services will be held. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.