Ronald Buettner, 82

LINCOLN — Ronald George Buettner, 82, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 303 E 6th St., Lexington. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Jose' Chavez officiating. Committal for both Ron and wife LaVonne following funeral at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery. He was born on July 20, 1940, in Lexington, Nebraska to Raymond and Elenore (Weides) Buettner. He married LaVonne G. (Larsen) at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island on Nov. 28, 1959. To this union four children were born: Susan Marie, Ronald “Joe,” John Paul and William Todd.

After moving several times in childhood, Ron grew up in Grand Island, where he met LaVonne. To support his family, he worked in various construction jobs and ultimately settled at Paulsen, Inc. of Cozad. He worked as a foreman for their mobile road crew, requiring him to spend summers away from the family. When Ron was able, he was a fixture at his boys' and grandchildren's sporting events. Fall was for deer hunting and he took his sons and many family members to his cousin Teirney's ranch in Broken Bow.

Ron was a very active member in the Lexington A.A. since 1980. He sponsored many people, both in Lexington and Lincoln, during his 42 years of sobriety. He is a former member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Ann's Catholic Church, and St. Ann's High School Booster Club. He attended mass at North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Lincoln.

After LaVonne's passing on May 16, 2020, Ron moved to The Knolls Independent Living where he made lots of new friends. He lived close to many of his grandchildren whom he visited often. When Ron's health failed, it was his heart that grew two sizes too large.

He is survived by his sons R. Joe and wife Lillian of Holdrege, John and wife Kim of San Antonio, Texas, Bill and wife Susan of Lincoln, brother Bob and wife Leslie of Omaha, brother Richard and wife Shirley of Virginia, brother Jack and wife Pat of Arizona, and brother David and wife Lilly of Arizona. He and LaVonne had 17 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Elenore, daughter Susan Marie, sister Clarice Luther and husband Gerald, sister Carolyn Jorgensen and husband Eugene, brother-in-law Melvin Larsen and wife Ann, sister-in-law Marilyn Meyer and husband Bill, sister-in-law Linda Buettner.

Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com.