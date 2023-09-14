Ronald E. Hudson, 79

SHELTON — Ronald E. “Ron” Hudson, 79, of Shelton, Nebraska, died Monday, September 11, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, at the American Lutheran Church in Gothenburg with Pastor Doug Hjelmstad officiating. Burial will take place in Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Ron was born on March 13, 1944, in Gothenburg, Nebraska, to Earl and Gladys (Hite) Hudson. He grew up in Gothenburg and received his education from Gothenburg High School, graduating with the Class of 1962.

He entered the United States Army on November 16, 1964, and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on August 31, 1968.

He was united in marriage to Carol Gronewold on October 16, 1966, in Gothenburg. The couple spent two years in Japan while Ron was in the Army before moving back to Nebraska. After his service, Ron attended Kearney State College and received his bachelor’s degree in education.

Ron’s teaching career began in Axtell where he was a history teacher and helped coach basketball. His first principal job was at Sterling, then he served as principal in Fairmont before moving to Shelton where he was the principal and athletic director for many years before retiring in 2000. He was known for flipping a coin to see if kids would get in trouble. He always let the kids pick “Heads or Tails” and still always managed to come out on the winning side.

He was a member of the Shelton American Legion. Ron enjoyed fishing, hunting, and going to as many of his grandchildren’s events as he could. But most of all he loved being in education, spending 60 to 80 hours a week at school between school and various sporting events.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; a son, Mark (Heather) Hudson;a daughter, Stacey (Pat) Winters; four grandchildren, Layne, Hank, Kade, and Pete; and his brother, Jerry (Joyce) Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his in-laws, Tony and Berniece Gronewold.