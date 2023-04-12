Ronald G. Crabb, 86

Ronald G. Crabb, 86, passed away April 5, 2023, at Genoa Long-Term Care. A graveside service will take place on Friday, April 14 at 3 p.m, at the Berean Lutheran Church Cemetery in Chappell, NE. Dan Naranjo will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Berean Lutheran Church.

Ron was born on April 7, 1936, in Sidney, NE to Grafton and Esther (Englehoupt) Crabb. He was raised and received his education in Lodgepole, graduating from Lodgepole High School in 1954. After high school he attended Barnes Business School.

On June 2, 1957, Ron was united in marriage to Janet Olson. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Boulder county, Co where Ron worked as a Buyer for Ball Brothers Aerospace. Where he helped to build satellites and rockets. He then owned a dry-cleaning business until he retired to Collbran, CO on a beautiful ranch in the mountains. In his spare time, Ron enjoyed woodworking, animals, and ranching. He was a Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts leader, and a Sunday School teacher.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Daniel Crabb of Brazil, Cindy (Jeff) Burwell of St. Paul, and David (Maria) Crabb of Grand Junction, CO; two grandchildren, Alexandra and Joshua; and three brothers, Robert Crabb of Lakewood, CO, Richard (Alice) Crabb of Wharton, TX, and Russell (Sandi) Crabb of Bend, OR.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Janet; parents; brother, Lawrence (Komoke) Crabb; two infant sisters; sister-in-law, Betty Crabb; and daughter-in-law, Sulamita Crabb.

