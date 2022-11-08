Ronald Garrett, 71

HASTINGS — Ronald Garrett, 71, of Hastings, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his home.

Burial will be at a later date.

Ronald worked for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad up until his retirement five years ago.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Irene (Bierman) Garrett; his older brother, Roger Garrett. Ronald is survived by numerous cousins and friends.

Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.