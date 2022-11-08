 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald Garrett

  • 0

Ronald Garrett, 71

HASTINGS — Ronald Garrett, 71, of Hastings, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his home.

Burial will be at a later date.

Ronald worked for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad up until his retirement five years ago.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Irene (Bierman) Garrett; his older brother, Roger Garrett. Ronald is survived by numerous cousins and friends.

Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

When could student loan borrowers know if they're actually getting relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts