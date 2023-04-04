Ronald Garrett, 71
HASTINGS — Ronald Garrett, 71, of Hastings, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his home.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with the Rev. Tamara Holtz officiating. Ronald worked for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad up until his retirement five years ago. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Irene (Bierman) Garrett; his older brother, Roger Garrett. Ronald is survived by numerous cousins and friends.