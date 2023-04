Ronald ‘Ron' Hansen, 82

Ronald “Ron” H. Hansen, 82, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the Sanctuary.

Visitation will take place an hour prior. Pastor Bill Pavuk will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veteran's Honor Guard.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.