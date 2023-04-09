Ronald ‘Kal' Kalkowski, 88

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Ronald ‘Kal' Kalkowski, 88, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away peacefully on March 30, 2023.

A private memorial ceremony will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to City of Hope, or any other charity of your choice.

He was born and raised in Grand Island, the last of and most favored of the six children from Alexander and Rosie Kalkowski. Ronald ‘Kal' met the love of his life, Kathy, while attending St. Mary's High school in Grand Island. After a whirlwind courtship they were soon united in marriage on July 14, 1956. In 1957, they moved to Las Vegas, Nev. Kal and his family often visited Las Vegas to spend time with his mentoring older sister, Dee, when passing through Vegas to visit his brothers in California which served in the military at that time. Kal and Kathy lived in Las Vegas for over 60 years. From this union, three children, Kirk, Kelly, and Kris were born and raised to adulthood.

Kal started in the casino business at a young age and worked in this profession for over forty years. He retired in 1997. Among his many adventures, he loved construction jobs, including a shopping center and a housing sub-division and numerous remodel and renovation projects for friends throughout Las Vegas. Kal also invented a unique dart game called “Option ®Dart Poker” which was based on a deck of cards. He was most proud of designing and building his and his wife's custom dream home. Kal was known for entertaining and always had jokes or stories to tell. He loved playing cards with his friends and family. He enjoyed his retirement years travelling with his wife and staying in their mountain cabin in Lee Canyon.

Kal is survived by his children and their spouses, Kelly Caudle (Kevin) and Kris Kalkowski (LisaJo); daughter-in-law, Linda Kalkowski; his grandchildren, Katrina Kalkowski, Katie Caudle, Kristopher Kalkowski and Sarah Kalkowski; his sister-in-law, Patricia Schneider; brother-in-law, Norbert Turk; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kal is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kathy; infant son, Joseph Alexander; adult son, Kirk; sisters, Elaine, Virgie and Dee; brothers, Bud and LaVern(Babe).