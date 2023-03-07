Ronald Lau, age 86, of Johnson Lake, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side and surrounded by family.

Ronald Lamont Lau was born June 26, 1936, in Norfolk, Nebraska, one of five children born to Fred and Linda (Winter) Lau. As an infant he was baptized in the Lutheran faith and later confirmed.

Growing up, Ron attended school in Clearwater Nebraska, where he graduated in 1954. Following high school, he joined the United States Navy and served as a Navy Corpsman to the U. S. Marines at Camp

Pendleton, California. After his military service, he returned to Nebraska and married his high school sweetheart and childhood friend, Janice Johnson. They were married on July 21, 1957 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater, Nebraska. They were blessed with 5 children and loved one another throughout their 66 years of marriage.

Ron attended University of Nebraska and Wayne State College where he finished his teaching degree in 1961. He attended post graduate summer classes at the Tuskegee Institute in Tuskegee, AL and University of Iowa. He taught science classes at Saint Patrick High School in North Platte and Shelby Tennant High School in Shelby, Iowa.

In 1966, he left the teaching profession and became a pharmaceutical sales representative for Parke-Davis. He and Jan moved to Des Moines and later settled in Jefferson, Iowa to raise their family. In 1980 Ron was transferred, and the family moved to Grand Island, Nebraska. He retired from pharmaceutical sales, and they made their final move to the North Shore of Johnson Lake. Ron and his business partners launched Med Pro Inc, a pharmaceutical repackaging service in Lexington, Nebraska. Since retiring, Ron and Jan have been living the lake life.

Throughout his life, Ron enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and hunting but his first love was spending time with his family. Ron and Jan traveled extensively with friends and family across the United States and Europe. They enjoyed hosting family and friends at their lake house boating, fishing, swimming, tubing and just being together. He had a great personality and sense of humor and was often the life of the party. He has been a devoted Cornhusker Fan and has enjoyed watching all college sports in person and on TV. Some of his best times were bow hunting in Iowa with friends and later hunting with his sons, grandsons, and dear friends at the Gierau Ranch in western Nebraska. Jan was the love of his life, and he cherished their final years together watching the sunsets.

Family members include his wife, Janice (Johnson); children Roger Lau of Limon, Colorado; Robert (Amanda) Lau of Monroe, Louisiana; Beverly (Mike) Johnson of New Braunfels, Texas; Daniel (Angie) of Grand Island, Nebraska; Jennifer (Steve) Stanzel of Boulder, Colorado; 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Glen Lau of Lincoln, Nebraska; sisters: Veryle Riggert of Westerville, Ohio; Judy Meyer of Lincoln, Nebraska; extended family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Linda Lau, his sister Carol, his grandson Noah and some of his very best friends, Roger Scott, Larry Williams and Darrell Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will be at the family home on Johnson Lake, Saturday, June 10th from 4-8pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Johnson Lake Emergency Medical Services, Central Plains Home Health and Hospice or The Lexington Public Library.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.