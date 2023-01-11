Ronald Marshall

Ronald “Ron” L. Marshall, 80, of Grand Island, passed away on January 7, 2023 at CHI-Health St Francis. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, January 18th at 3 pm at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Ron was born on March 26, 1942 in Ord to Clifford and Lila (Bennett) Marshall. He was raised and received his education in the Ord area, graduating from Ord High School in 1960.

Ron was married to Patricia Whalen in 1960, and one son was born into this union. He then married Donna Lape in 1983 until her passing. He has spent the last 17 years with Louise “Weasy” Reed.

Ron spent many years counseling at the Detox center and a cook at the Friendship house. In the latter part of his career he worked as a painter. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, and the Outcast Car Club. In his spare time, Ron enjoyed working on his rat rods.

Those left to cherish his memory include his significant other, Louise Reed; children, Steven (Devona) Marshall, Rhonda Craft; six grandchildren; brother, Laverne (Susan) Marshall; and many friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Lila; and wife, Donna.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.