Ronald Miller, 87

GENOA — Ronald Arthur Miller, 87, of Genoa, formerly of Clarks, died on March 10, 2023, at Genoa Community Long Term Care in Genoa.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17 at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home with Pastors Mark Hartley and Connie Kramer officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17 at the funeral home. Burial of ashes will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 17 in the Clarks Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Genoa Community Long Term Care, Clarks Lions Club, Silver Creek United Methodist Church, or Silver Creek American Legion. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.