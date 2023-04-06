Ronald ‘Ron' Hansen, 82

Ronald “Ron” H. Hansen, 82, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the Sanctuary.

Visitation will take place an hour prior. Pastor Bill Pavuk will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veteran's Honor Guard.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Ron was born on April 28, 1940, at St. Paul, son of Harry and Edna (Long) Hansen. He was raised in Grand Island where he graduated from Grand Island High School class of 1958. Following graduation, Ron enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed in Panama, Greenland and Germany until his honorable discharge in February 1962.

On Aug. 10, 1963, he married Elsie Spiehs and they made their home in Grand Island. Ron was employed by National Cash Register CO, Huey Long Co, Chicago Lumber, Mutual Sign Co, Schuppan's Auto, Roe Buick, Lloyd and Herbs Used Cars and Walgreens in the photo department. Ron was ready to help friends and family with any computer issue. He was a member of the Danish Brotherhood Lodge 211.

Ron is survived by his wife, Elsie Hansen; daughter, Diane Hansen of Minnesota; granddaughters, Rebecca, Audra and Elizabeth Eshelman; brothers, Robert Hansen and friend Glenda Chandler of Eddyville, Ky.; James and Theresa Hansen of Grand Island; sister, Judith and Bill LaVere of Arlington, Va.; Uncle Charles Long of Washington; brothers and sisters-in-law, Allan and Sherry (Waters) Spiehs of Lincoln, Richard and Jeanette (Frauen) Spiehs of St. Libory; numerous friends and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, August and Florence (Elstermeier) Spiehs.