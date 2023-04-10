Ronald “Ronnie” Wortman, 76, of Wood River died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. Memorial service will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wood River with Father Josh Brown. Inurnment will follow at Cedar View Cemetery in Doniphan. Visitation with the family will be 5-7 PM Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Ron was born April 4, 1947, in Grand Island, NE to John and Luella (Szwanek) Wortman. He grew up on the family farm and attended District #25 School. In 1966 he graduated from Wood River High School. After graduation he worked at various places including Co-op in Wood River and road construction company in Iowa. He also delivered the Grand Island Independent for 23 years and never missed a day.

Ron enjoyed going to auctions and collecting silverware and Pyrex or whatever caught his attention. He also enjoyed watching old cowboy movies and tending his large garden and taking care of his cats.

Survivors of the family include sisters: Kathleen Wortman (Louie Moreno) of Grand Island, Dorothy Wortman of Wood River, Patricia Adam of Hildreth, NE; sister-in-law, Jane Wortman; four nephews; three nieces; stepdaughter, Stacie (William) Taylor of Columbus, NE and three step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Paul Wortman; and brother-in-law, Dan Adam.