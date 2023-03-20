Rosalie Ann Regan, 84, of Fullerton, Nebraska died on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Valley View Assisted Living in Fullerton. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be in the Fullerton Cemetery. Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City is assisting the famlily.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Rosalie was born on March 26, 1938 to Ralph and Mona (Zimmerle) Neumann in Nance County. She grew up in Nance County and graduated from Fullerton High School in 1955. She married Donald Francis Regan in 1957. The couple made their home in Grand Island where Rosalie worked for Rural Electric Association. The couple then lived North of Havens where Rosalie raised her family and had various jobs in Fullerton. She then took a job with Northwestern Bell and worked there for 28 years. While employed there, she was and operator and eventually a line tech. She was the first female line tech in Alliance. After her retirement, she moved back to Central City in the early 1990's and purchased the franchise of H & R Block. She then sold her business to her daughter, Rogelyn and continued to work for a few more years. She moved to Valley View Assisted Living in 2021.

She was the CWA Union President, President and Treasurer of the Merrick County Democratic Party, a member of the Eagles Auxillary, and Telephone Pioneers. She was very proud of her involvement in the Democratic Party. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her twin daughters- Rogelyn (Clarence) Smith of Central City, NE; and Rosalie (Ron) Borgheiinck of Fullerton, NE; two sisters- Lois Russell of Kearney, NE; and Carol Cox of Fullerton, NE; sister in law- Gwen Neumann of Lincoln, NE; 6 grandchildren- Brandy (Brian) Campos of Grand Island, NE; Cody (Sheana) Smith of Hastings, NE; Chris (Heidi) Smith of Central City, NE; Carla (Mark) Wakefield of Denver, CO; Charity (Ken) Wright of Central City, NE; and Chase (Echo) Smith of Gothenburg, NE; 7 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband- Donald; son- Donald Patrick (Pat); siblings Doris Babb, Dale Neumann, Mary Lynn Lucas; niece- Lucinda Lucas Canfield; brothers in law- Albert Russell, Ralph Cox, and Leon Lucas.