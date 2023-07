Rosalie “Rosie” F. Morthole, 85

PALMER — Rosalie F. “Rosie” Morthole, 85, of Palmer, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms, Nebraska. Pastor Craig Niemeier will be officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family. More details will follow.