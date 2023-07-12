Rosalie F. “Rosie” Morthole, 85

PALMER — Rosalie F. “Rosie” Morthole, 85, of rural Palmer, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 9, 2023, at Brookefield Park Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in St. Paul, Nebraska.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms, Nebraska. Pastor Craig Niemeier will be officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Worms.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church in Worms.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family.

Rosie was born on November 2, 1937, in Portland, Oregon, to Robert and Dorothy (Sawyers) Howard. In 1951, the family moved to Seattle, Washington. Rosie was baptized into Christ on September 30, 1952, at the Olympic View Community Church in Seattle.

Rosie graduated from Roosevelt High School in Seattle with a scholarship to attend cosmetology school. Following graduation, she spent several years in the beauty industry. In 1989 Rosie became a social services director and admissions coordinator for Tiffany Square Nursing Home in Grand Island. Seeing the need to help people with long-term care, she became an insurance agent selling long-term care insurance and Medicare supplements. She always referred to her clients as her insurance family. She remained in insurance until 2021.

In May 1992, Rosie was united in marriage to Tim Morthole. They lived in Grand Island until 1998 when they moved north of Palmer where they built a log home.

Rosie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. She also was a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and of the Make a Wish Foundation.

She liked to read westerns, enjoyed fifth-wheel camping, and loved to travel with her husband, especially cruise line travel.

Survivors include her husband, Tim Morthole of rural Palmer; her children, Kenneth (Lori) Schulze of Grand Island, Mollie (Mike) Spotanski of Dannebrog, and Rudy Schulze of Linwood, Washington; her stepchildren, Melissa (Randy) Propp of McCook, Nebraska, Lannette (Josh) Newquist of Ord, Nebraska, Nicole (Nick) Umscheid of McCook, and Kurt (Jessica) Morthole of Warrensburg, Missouri; her grandchildren, Shane Schulze, Shaylee Morehouse, Ryan Spotanski, Nick Spotanski and Adam Spotanski; and her step-grandchildren, Kory Rogers, Kendra Rogers, Easten Newquist, Austen Newquist, Mathew Propp, and Colten Newquist.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and two brothers, Bob and John.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.greenwayfh.com