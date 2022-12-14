Rose Cyboron, 88

Rose Marie Cyboron, 88, of Grand Island, passed away Dec. 9, 2022, with her family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Revs. Martin L. Egging and Mark A. Maresh will concelebrate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. at the church, followed by a closed casket visitation until mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Rose's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

Rose was born on Sept. 5, 1934, to Edwin and Mary Jolkowski in Ashton. She grew up on the family farm near Boelus. She remembered life on the farm as a lot of work but very rewarding. She graduated from Boelus High School in 1950 where she was a good student, softball player, and cheerleader. She married the love of her life, Ed Cyboron on Oct. 27, 1951. Shortly after, Ed proudly joined the Marine Corps and he and Rose drove to California where Ed attended Boot Camp at Camp Pendleton. Soon after he graduated, Ed was deployed to Korea where he fought on the front lines of the Korean War as a Communications Expert. Rose with their infant daughter, left California and drove back to Nebraska to work on the family farm while Ed served in the war. Rose was a faithful, dedicated, and loving military wife and was so proud of her husband's service to this country. Ed thankfully returned home to his family in Boelus where they farmed until 1961. They moved to Grand Island when Rose was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 21. That is where Ed and Rose raised their three daughters, Diane, Judi, and Pam and where they spent the rest of their lives.

Rose faced many major health problems: Multiple Sclerosis, Breast Cancer, severe stenosis of the spine, and arthritis. Through it all, she was the pillar of strength to her family and friends. She never complained and faced each challenge head-on and with grace. Her faith and love for her family carried her through the difficult times. Rose was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Despite her many health challenges, Rose selflessly dedicated her time volunteering at the Red Cross for many years. She thoroughly enjoyed attending water therapy for her M.S. at the YMCA. She worked at Oconto Foods and babysat when she was able to. Rose loved playing cards, listening to polka music, cooking, baking, and playing bingo. She enjoyed family vacations to the mountains of Colorado, Branson, Mo., the Black Hills of South Dakota, and Fayetteville, Ark. She also enjoyed time spent at Harlan County Lake at their daughter's cabin. An especially memorable trip was when she and Ed returned to California to witness their grandson Jason graduate from the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton.

Rose was a great listener and could strike up a conversation with anyone. She was organized and sharp as a tack. She loved coffee, Chinese food, popcorn, and anything sweet. She always loved getting her hair done and enjoyed a good manicure.

Marriage, faith, and family were Rose's priorities. She was a devoted member of Blessed Sacrament Church from 1961- 2022. She was strong, loyal, and the best role model for her daughters and grandchildren. She never had an ill word to say about anyone and truly inspired others with her beautiful smile and positive attitude.

Mom, Grandma, GiGi: We will love you forever and are grateful God blessed us with you. We know you are in good hands, please give dad/gramps a big hug from us! Until we meet again.

Survivors of her immediate family include her three daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Brent McCready of Fayetteville, Ark., Judi and Mike Mierau, and Pam and Billy Tew, of Grand Island; five grandchildren and their spouses, Krisha and Derek Wilson of Atlanta, Georgia, Jason Adcock, Jeremy Collins of Fayetteville, Ark., Katie and Sam Cutshall of Lincoln, and Emily Mierau and Rhi Brewster of Grand Island; three great-granddaughters, Ashton and Addison Wilson, Anastasia Collins; and three great-grandsons, Dalton Collins, Knox and Beckam Cutshall.

Rose was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Ed Cyboron; parents, Edwin and Mary; two brothers, Wilfred, and Gerald; sister, Pat; and great-grandson, Tristen Collins.