Rose Cyboron, 88

Rose Marie Cyboron, 88, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, with her family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Martin L. Egging and Rev. Mark A. Maresh will concelebrate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. at the church, followed by a closed casket visitation until the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Rose's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

