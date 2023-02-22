Rose Dixson, 69

ST. PAUL — Rose E. Dixson, 69, of rural St. Paul, was welcomed into eternal life on Feb. 19, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at the St. Libory Catholic Church. The Rev. Sid Bruggeman will be presiding. Interment will be at the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m.

Rose was born Dec. 21, 1953, in Grand Island to Steve and Alice (Lewandowski) Kosmicki and grew up on her family farm. She attended Boelus Public Schools and Centura High School, graduating in 1972. She attended Kearney State College graduating in 1974 with her Associates Degree in Secretarial Science. Rose began working at the Grand Island Veterans Home in 1974 as a Word Processing Specialist and worked her way into a managerial position.

Rose was united in marriage to William Dixson on July 14, 1979, in Grand Island. They lived on the farm near St. Libory their entire married life. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Elizabeth Marie and Brian James. While working at the Veterans Home and caring for her family, Rose decided to further her education at Bellevue University where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. After receiving her degree, she continued to work at the Grand Island Veterans Home in Information Technology for the duration of 47 years. Rose enjoyed her many years working at the Veterans Home always learning and keeping up with the latest technology and helping others.

She enjoyed playing card and board games, dancing, watching Husker volleyball and football, gardening, going on multiple trips with her daughter Elizabeth, especially Hawaii and Alaska, and caring for all of the animals around the farm. Rose also enjoyed being active in her community where she served on the local Planning & Zoning Committee for 7 years. However, her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family.

She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 43 years, William; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Gary Eggers of St. Libory; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Aimee Dixson of St. Paul; sisters and brother-in-law, Marlene and Richard Schmidt of Grand Island, JoAnn Oseka of Grand Island; sisters-in-law, Judy Kosmicki of Grand Island, Chris Kosmicki of St. Paul, Marsha Dixson of St. Libory; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jerry and Carol Dixson of St. Paul, Barb and Les Bockmann of Palmer; numerous nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Charlotte Dixson; brothers, Alfred Kosmicki and Larry Kosmicki; brothers-in-law, Ray Oseka, Ronald Dixson, and Doug Dixson; and niece, Melissa Bockmann.

The family would like to thank all of their relatives and friends for all of the support and prayers during this very difficult time in their lives.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

