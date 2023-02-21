Rose Ellen Dixson, 69 of rural St. Paul, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at her home with her family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at the St. Libory Catholic Church. The Rev. Sid Bruggeman will be presiding. Interment will be at the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m on Thursday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul with a rosary to follow at 7 PM.

More details will follow.