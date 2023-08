Rose Marie Edwards

GRAND ISLAND — Rose Marie Edwards passed from pancreatic cancer at home surrounded by her family.

Rose was a hoot and a blast to be around, who always made you laugh and giggle … she is irreplaceable.

She is survived by her two sons, Forrest Alexander Livingston and John Heide; three sisters Aileen, Melanie and Mary; and her mother, Della Spall.

There will be no services and her shoes are still stuck in the tree, but the disc is gone.