Rosemary Grant

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Rosemary was born in Ord, the youngest child of Wilford and Mary Williams. She grew up in Grand Island, where her father owned and operated PCT Stages (Popcorn Trailways) bus line which served the local area. She graduated from Grand Island High School.

Rosemary met the love of her life, Donald Grant, when he was DJ'ing at KRGI Radio Station in Grand Island. After their marriage in 1958, Don and Rosemary lived in Nebraska and Iowa before moving to Fort Collins, Colo. in 1964. Their two sons Jon and Jay were born in Nebraska but grew up in Fort Collins where the family was active in the growing community. They later lived again in Norfolk and returned to Fort Collins upon retirement.

Rosemary was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed family gatherings, giving gifts, warm hugs, and laughter. She cherished lifelong friendships, was an avid reader, green thumb gardener and had many furry friends blessed by her generous care.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Don; grandson, Jay Williams II; brothers, Harold (Jean), Carlyle (Martha), Maurice (LaVonne); brother-in-law, Robert Grant; sister-in-law, Maureen Laux; in-laws, Vernon and Lucille Laux; and parents, Wilford and Mary Williams.

Rosemary is survived by her sons and their families including four grandchildren and Nanny's Nine great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life and Reception will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins. Inurnment will be at the First United Methodist Church Columbarium.