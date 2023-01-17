Rosetta Knehans, 82

Rosetta Madeline Knehans, 82, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Prairie Winds Assisted Living of Doniphan.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with the Rev. Bill Pavuk officiating. Inurnment of the ashes will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Rose was born Feb. 20, 1940, to Clint and Lana (McConnel) Loomis. She grew up in Boston, attending school at Atlantic Highlands and Everett High School.

She was united in marriage to James VonSeggern in July 1959. To this union, three children were born: Kathy, Bernie and Eric. She later married Gene Knehans on Dec. 21, 1998. The couple made Grand Island their home where she worked various jobs throughout her life. She had her own beauty salon and antique store, worked as a CNA and for GIA, and lastly for Mosaic.

She was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Matmas and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed going to the horse races, playing slot machines, bowling, fishing, camping, traveling and always enjoying having a good time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Gene Knehans; a daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Daniel Wik, and their children, Erica Hatch, Ashley Hatch and Kolten Bulin; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bernie and Charlotte VonSeggern and their daughter, Jessica VonSeggern, and Eric and Mary VonSeggern, and their children: Morgan, Cooper and Sarah VonSeggern; two great-grandchildren, Daclan Kendal and Sarah Hammel; her stepchildren and their spouses, Tammy and Steve Jensen, Kenneth Knehans and Michael and Julie Knehans; numerous step-grandchildren; a brother, Clinton Loomis; two sisters, Betty McGuire and Bonnie Dauss; and numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Clyde Jordan and Gary Loomis; and a granddaughter, Emma Hatch.

