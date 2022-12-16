Rowena Bosle, 91

Rowena Myrtle (Dietz) Bosle, 91, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Azria Health Broadwell.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with Pastor Charles Gregory officiating.

Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com

Rowena was born March 18, 1931, on a farm near Loup City to Walter and Edna (Appel) Dietz.

Rowena met her husband, Alfred Bosle, in Litchfield at the Wednesday night free movies. They were married Oct. 10, 1948. Throughout their married life they lived in Litchfield, O'Neill and Grand Island. To this union three children were born, Dennis, Debra and Daylene. She enjoyed life as a homemaker and stay-at-home mom.

She is survived by a sister, Ruby Schade; two daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Russell Svitak and Daylene and Rod Poppinga; six grandchildren 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Louise Dietz; and nieces and nephews.

Rowena was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alfred; a son, Dennis; five sisters, Ruth Taylor, Reva Adams, Roella Daughterty, Roberta Bennett and Renae Stark; five brothers, Richard, Ronald, Russel, Ross and Raymond Dietz; a grandson, Shane Clark; a grandchild, Poppinga; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces.