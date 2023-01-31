Roy Bye, 84

Roy C. Bye, 84, of Grand Island, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Emerald Nursing and Rehabilitation Lakeview in Grand Island.

To honor his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; one daughter; one sister; one brother; two sisters-in-law; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.