Roy Leaming Jr.

Roy Leaming Jr.

Roy Leaming Jr., 87

CENTRAL CITY — Roy V. Leaming Jr., 87, of Central City, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Cottonwood Estates in Central City.

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home with Pastor David Ohlman officiating.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. till service time on Friday, Jan. 6. Interment will be at Burke Cemetery by Central City.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Debra and David Ohlman of Polk, Daniel and Amy Leaming of Johnstown, Colo., and Brian and Melissa Leaming of Port St. Lucie, Fla; his sister, Marilyn Roberts of Blair; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

