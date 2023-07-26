Roy Wayne Johnson, 74

CENTRAL CITY — Roy Wayne Johnson, 74, of Central City, Nebraska, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Holmes Lake Nursing Home in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Roy was born on August 4, 1948, in Blythville, Arkansas, to Stella Mae Walker.

Roy served in the U.S. Army, worked as a police officer, an over-the-road truck driver, and finally a cemetery sexton until his retirement. Roy enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, playing cards, and making others laugh. Roy was a friend to many, he took pride in being a veteran, and loved his grandchildren dearly.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Devon King of Omaha; two sons, Jeremie (Danielle) Johnson of Lincoln, and Chuck Johnson of Omaha; and his 11 grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by the love of his life Sherry Johnson; his mother, Stella Talley; his stepfather, Charles Talley; three sisters Mary, Marie and Billy; and a brother, James.