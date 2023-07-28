Royceline M. Mabon, 89

OMAHA — Royceline Mary “Royce” Mabon, 89, of Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Astoria Senior Living in Omaha.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Royce was born August 8, 1933, at home in Grand Island, Nebraska to Roy Lee and Lillian Kent.

She moved west as a child, and lived in Idaho and Oregon, and then returned to Grand Island in 1946.

Royce graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1951. She worked as a secretary until marrying Merlin Mabon on April 12, 1952. Merlin was in the army at Fort Meade, Maryland, and they lived off base at Laurel, Maryland. After his discharge they returned to Grand Island, where they lived until 1954. They had three children: Michael Lin and Lewis Alan, born in Grand Island, and Melissa Lee, born in Omaha.

Merlin went to college at the University of Omaha on the GI Bill while working for the United States Postal Service. Royce worked at home for Boys Town and later for an insurance company. After Merlin graduated in 1960, they moved to Carter Lake Iowa.

Royce had many interesting jobs, including working for Channel 7 TV station in Omaha and then City of Hope, a cancer research institute. When Merlin started his own business in 1977, she joined him as office manager, bookkeeper, and did the marketing. They retired in 1999 and moved to a retirement community, Bloomfield Forum, where they made many friends.

Sometime after Merlin died in 2008, Royce became reacquainted with her high school sweetheart, Cleatus Walker. They had many happy years together until Cleatus returned to Arkansas. They kept in touch with frequent phone calls as long as Royce was able.

Royce was a talented artist and seamstress, and was known for her kindness, open-mindedness, and generosity to friends and family.

Royce is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Kent and Lillian Kent Wilson; four brothers, Bob Kent, Leslie Kent, Melvin Kent, and Bernard Kent; a sister, Viven Meyer; two sisters-in-law, Bernie Kent and Marge Kent; three brothers-in-law, William Mabon, Robert Mabon and Irl Mabon; and her beloved husband, Merlin, who died in 2008.

Royce is survived by her children, Michael, Lewis, and Melissa Mabon; daughters-in-law, Cathyrn Mabon and Leslie Hug; and sisters-in-law, Marise Hopkins and Carol Mabon.

Royce was also the proud grandmother of Mari Johnson and her husband, Dennis, Molly Savage and her husband, Cedric Highness, and John Savage and partner Daja Taylor.