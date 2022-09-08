Ruben Ruybalid, 94

CENTRAL CITY — Ruben Ruybalid, 94, of Central City, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Community Bible Church in Central City with Pastor Dale Janzen officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the church. Private family interment will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Christian Schools and Community Bible Church or Mission of donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Ruben was born on June 12, 1928, to Francisco E. and Deluvina (Lujan) Ruybalid in Mogote, Colo. He graduated from McCurdy Mission School in Española, N.M. in 1945. After high school Ruben moved to York for college at the age of 16. He then served in the US Army from June 1946 to December 1947. After his military service he went to Otterbein College and received his degree in History Education. Ruben was united in marriage to Carol Porath in Raton, N.M. on Aug. 19, 1954. Ruben's teaching career took him to Las Mesitas, Colo., Seneca, Mullen, and then to Española, N.M. where he taught at McCurdy Mission School. In 1960, Ruben moved to Central City and began teaching and coaching at Nebraska Christian Schools where he taught for 22 years. While in Central City Ruben took care of the ballfields and he helped setup the softball leagues. Following his retirement, he moved back to Mogote, Colo. for 20 years. Ruben and Carol moved back to Central City in 2005.

Ruben attended Community Bible Church. He was a Missionary Representative for the Rio Grande Bible Institute. His faith was important to him and he worked to spread the Christian gospel when he could. Ruben was a sports fan and enjoyed coaching youth. He also found enjoyment in music, especially singing.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol of Central City; his children, Rick and Kim Ruybalid of Colorado Springs, Colo., Rosalyn and Dallas Schrock of Kalona, Iowa, Jon and Leslie Ruybalid of Henderson, Rod and Teri Ruybalid of Fremont, Joél and Anita Ruybalid of Blue Hill; 17 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers; and two sisters.