Ruby Petersen, 103

BOELUS — Ruby G. Petersen, 103, of Boelus, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. Interment will be in the Dry Creek (Loup Fork) Cemetery in Boelus. Pastor Sheri Lodel will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details will follow.