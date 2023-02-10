Ruby Petersen, 103

BOELUS — Ruby G. Petersen, 103, of Boelus, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. Interment will be in the Dry Creek (Loup Fork) Cemetery by Boelus.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at the church. Pastor Sheri Lodel will be officiating. Memorials are suggested to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church (Dannebrog), Faith Lutheran Church (Hazard), Mosaic in Central Nebraska, or to the family to be designated at a later date.

Ruby Grace was born on May 4, 1919, to Reuben and Grace (Breitkreutz) Manthei in Danube, Minn. She was baptized in Danube and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Barney, N.D. She grew up in the Danube, Olivia Lake, and Lillian, Minn. areas as well as North Dakota communities.

On May 14, 1944, she was united in marriage to Melvin “Toby” Simdorn at Mantador, N.D. To this union, a son, James was born. In 1945, Melvin entered the service, and Ruby lived in Wyndmere, N.D. until he returned. They moved to Mooreton, N.D. for a few years. They moved once again to Breckenridge, Minn. where Melvin worked at Swift & Co, and Ruby was employed at Breckenridge Hospital for many years. Ruby also worked at the Wahpeton and Breckenridge hotels. In 1953, they moved to Boelus where Ruby and Toby both worked at the Franssen Hatchery. Later they bought the farm and turned it into Toby's Poultry farm. In the fall of 1973, they moved into Boelus, where she worked for the Ben Franklin store in Ravenna for 13 years.

Ruby was an active member of the “Dry Creek Lutheran” now known as Our Saviour's Lutheran in Dannebrog. She taught Sunday School for 45 years, then later began teaching confirmation. In her later years she enjoyed helping make quilts for Lutheran World Relief, her weekly Bible studies, along with her Circle Bible studies, and helping anyone who needed help. “Toby” passed away in 1998.

On Oct. 13, 1999, she was united in marriage to Clarence “Jeff” Petersen at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. They returned to Oregon for a year where Jeff was still employed, later retiring to Boelus to make their home.

Ruby is survived by her daughter-in-law, Rene´ Simdorn of Dannebrog; grandchildren, Heather Simdorn of Sioux Falls, S.D., Jason (Angela) Simdorn of Dannebrog, and Hiliary (Wayne) Glover of Sioux Falls, S.D; three great-grandchildren, Samantha Simdorn, Tanner Simdorn and Annika Glover; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary Ellen Manthei of Rochester, Minn., brother-in-law, Virgil Swenson of Willmar, Minn., and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Reuben; and her birth mother, Grace; and step-mother, Loretta Manthei; husbands, Melvin “Toby” Simdorn and Clarence “Jeff” Petersen; her son, James “Jim” Simdorn; siblings, Adeline Schafer, Joyce Wilson, Maurice Manthei, Gordon Manthei, Betty Swenson; infant sister, Helen Jean Manthei.

