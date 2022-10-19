Russell Butt, 64

CENTRAL CITY — Russell Lee Butt, 64, passed away at his home in Central City on Oct. 7, 2022.

He was born and raised on Aug. 17, 1958, in Central City where he also remained nearby for the majority of his life.

A Memorial Service to honor Russ's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating. Immediately following services, there will be a potluck for both family and friends. Please wear casual attire (No black) and come prepared with memories to share. Arrangements handled by Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Contributions in Russ's name can be made to Solt-Wagner Funeral Home, located at 1507 17th St. Central City, NE 68826.

Russ enjoyed the simple things in life such as fishing, hunting, and gardening with his soulmate, Jacey Yarns. Russ was looking forward to retirement and moving to Idaho to be closer to his grandchildren. He was well-loved by his community, family, friends, and AA brothers and sisters.

Russ was the father of Kristen (Quade) Morr and Shannon (Brad) Okeefe and was the proud grandfather of Dalton and Dayton Morr, and Caleb and Nikki Okeefe. He was the son of a loving mother, Alice Butt. Russ was the sibling to seven brothers and sisters, Richard Butt, Victoria Troastle, Bonnie (Maryl) Hanson, Rick (Wendee) Butt, Susan (Todd) Linebaugh, Teena (Nick) Paup, and Connie (Jim) Holmes. Russ is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his faithful furry companions, Tank and Bella.

Russ is preceded in death by his father, Richard Butt.