Russell Crooks, 75
Local businessman and storyteller, Russell Crooks, 75, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, of heart failure.
A native of California, Russell moved with his family to Grand Island in 1992. Following a 35-year career as an engineering manager for the Federal Aviation Administration, he retired to join his wife in the antiques business, where he became known as the “Light Guy” in downtown Grand Island, as he specialized in the restoration of antique lights and fans.
Russell is survived by his wife, Jody; his son, Aaron, his daughter, Rhyann, and his sister, Carole Moore.
Honoring his wishes, the family will not be holding a memorial service.
