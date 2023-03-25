Russell ‘Russ' Nesiba, 64

DENVER, Colo. — Russell “Russ” Joseph Nesiba, 64, of Denver, Colo. formerly of St. Paul, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after a long illness.

No formal memorial service is currently planned. Memorial gifts are suggested to LGBTQ+ organizations in your hometown, or to Project Angel Heart in Denver that continues to provide high-quality nutrition services, including medically tailored meals, to Coloradans living with cancer, HIV/AIDS, kidney/heart disease, and other severe illnesses.

Russ was the third of four sons born to Leonard and Irene (Schmale) Nesiba of St. Paul, Nebraska. He was born on Sept. 14, 1958. During his youth he attended school in St. Paul, graduating with the class of 1976. After graduation he studied hospitality management at Hastings College. From an early age Russ worked at Nesiba's Café which became Nesiba's Family Dining in 1980, with a new building. Russ managed all aspects of that from the reopening in 1980 until 1987 when he moved to Denver, Colo.

In Colorado he worked at a packaging and shipping store, drove a cab, and worked at restaurants in Winter Park and Granby until he found a calling working for Project Angel Heart, a non-profit originally created to provide meals to those devasted by HIV/AIDS. It was here that Russ's deep gladness met the world's deep hunger. He served in a variety of roles including volunteer and delivery coordinator. This position also deepened his connection to Denver's LGBTQ+ community where he volunteered in various men's' groups and Denver's National Coming Out Day organization.

In September of 2008 he took a long-awaited vacation to Prague, Czech Republic. At his arrival he suffered a pulmonary embolism and shortly thereafter two cranial hemorrhages. Final arrangements were made. Somewhat miraculously—not dead yet!—he regained consciousness, began breathing without a ventilator, and went on to live independently at his townhome in Denver for about a decade before moving into two different assisted living centers.

On Jan. 13, 2009, The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Colorado Holiday Commission awarded Russ a Humanitarian Award. These awards are given annually to community members who have “given freely from their hearts to others, given the time, talent and energy to meet unmet needs, stir hope, speak for the voiceless and build a better world, if for only one person at a time.” Russ was rightly proud of this recognition for work done on behalf of Denver's LGBTQ+ community.

Left to grieve his passing are his three favorite brothers (and sisters-in-law), Robert (Wannetta) Nesiba of Brigham City, Utah; Richard Nesiba of Lincoln; and Reynold F. Nesiba (Erika) of Sioux Falls, S.D. He is also survived by six nephews (and nieces) Brad (Angie) Nesiba of St. Augustine, Fla., John (Pota) Nesiba of Denver, Colo., Scott (Tina) of Boston, Mass., Tim Nesiba of Boise, Idaho; Nathan Nesiba of Mountain View, Calif., and Brandon (Gabi Hoffman) of Columbia, Mo; cousins, and a bunch of grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; all aunts and uncles; and a myriad of friends. Russ loved listening to music, concerts, Muppets, dogs, road trips, and his family and friends.