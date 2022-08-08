Ruth Douglas

Ruth Evelyn Douglas, 97, of Central City formerly of Clarks, Nebraska died Friday, August 8, 2022 at Litzenberg Long Term Care in Central City. Funeral services will be Wedndesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Clarks, Nebraska with Father David Fulton officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery near Clarks.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Ruth was born on November 15, 1924 to Herbert and Josephine (Lindberg) Wurtz in Polk, Nebraska. She grew up in Clarks and graduated from Clarks High School. She married Donald Douglas. Ruth was a devoted mother. The couple lived in Clarks where Ruth was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and Altar Society. She was also a member of the Ladies VFW Auxillary. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and was best known for her amazing cinnamon rolls. She would always have the coffee on for friends and family coming by to visit. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children- Tony (Kristy) Douglas of Independence, MO; Nancy (Ron) Stofferahn of Humboldt, NE; Paul (Kim) Douglas of Juniata, NE; and Jean (Perry) Fulton of Albertville, MN; one brother- Bill (Pat) Wurtz of Central City, NE; sister in law- Kathy Douglas of Grand Island, NE; 12 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters- Arlyce Smeltzer and Barb Kohl; daughter- Barbara “Carol” Douglas; and great grandchild- Jessica Stofferahn.