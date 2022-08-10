 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruth Duda

Ruth Duda, 87

ORD — Ruth Duda, 87, of Ord, passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Ord.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Revs. Scott Harter and Mark Maresh will be the Celebrants. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday and the Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

