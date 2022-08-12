Ruth Duda, 87

ORD — Ruth Irene (Pipal) Duda, 87, of Ord, passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Ord.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022; at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Revs. Scott Harter and Mark Maresh will be the Celebrants. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday and the Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth was born on March 9, 1935, in Burwell, to John and Marie (Howell) Pipal. She grew up on the family farm and attended Midvale rural school. She graduated from Burwell High School in 1953. Following graduation, she attended Kearney State College and began her teaching career at rural schools in Valley County.

Ruth was baptized into the Catholic faith on May 26, 1957. On July 14, 1959, Ruth was united in marriage to James Duda at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. They made their home on a farm near Ord. To this marriage two children were born, Douglas and Bonnie.

As the children were growing up, she spent much time with them at school activities, 4-H, Cub Scouts, and sporting events. She also sold Shaklee products from home for several years which allowed her the flexibility to attend all of the kids' events. Through her sales she earned several award trips and even a new car. Ruth and her husband, Jim, later opened J & R Surplus, a furniture business in Ord, which she managed.

She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church where she was active in the Altar Society serving as Chairman numerous times and President. Ruth was also a member of the Happy Circle Extension Club where she was President multiple times. She enjoyed cooking, making a home for her family, dancing and listening to polka music, hosting parties for family and friends, card parties, playing the piano, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by her son, Doug Duda of Kearney; her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Rick Horne; and grandchildren, Cody Horne and Erica Horne all of Lincoln; along with a niece, Linda Davis, of South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie Pipal; her husband, Jim Duda; her brother, Stanley Pipal; and a niece, Betsy Pipal.