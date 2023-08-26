Ruth Eleanor Sullivan, 95

BROKEN BOW — Ruth Eleanor Sullivan, 95, of Broken Bow, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Brookstone View in Broken Bow, surrounded by her family.

Survivors include three daughters, Carolyn Kerchal of Broken Bow, Sonja (Steve) Govier of Pleasanton, and Joan (Al) Dillenback of Grand Island; seven grandchildren, John Burnett, Kris (Jim) Lech, Mike Worth, Patrick (Carmen) Govier, Lisa (Russ) Swain, Sean Dillenback, and Krista Dillenback; three great-grandchildren, Kassidy (Craig) Wachter, Sam (Karissa) Lech, and Caleb Govier; two great-great-grandchildren Braxton Wachter and Josie Wachter; nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Phil Sloat officiating. Burial will follow in the Broken Bow Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Women’s Eve Group in Broken Bow.

Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.