Ruth L. Hoskins, 86

DONIPHAN — Ruth L. Hoskins, 86, of Doniphan, went to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Friends and family are invited to a time of sharing in the joy of Ruth’s life from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, at the Doniphan Senior Center, 103 W. Pine St.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Ruth was born March 4, 1937, in Kingsbury, Indiana, to Cloyce and Opal (Groves) O’Dell. She graduated from Kingsbury High School in 1955 with a class of eight students.

She married Glen Hoskins and to this union five children were born. Ruth was a homemaker and helped Glen with his business. She spent many winters as a snowbird in Texas. She was an active member of the Doniphan United Methodist Church and enjoyed volunteering and being part of the Senior Center. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and working on puzzles.

Ruth is survived by her children, Lori (Steve) Schuppan, Scott Hoskins, Mara Scheel, Kurt Hoskins and Todd (Lisa) Hoskins; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Glen Hoskins; two sisters, Norma Rogers and Wanda Loucks; a brother, James O’Dell; and a son in-law, Rian Scheel.