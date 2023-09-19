Ruth Royston, 73

HASTINGS — Ruth Royston, 73, of Hastings, Nebraska, died Friday, September 15, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion.

Funeral services for Ruth will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 22, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata with Pastor Darren Olson. Burial will follow in the Concordia Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the start of the services.

Ruth was born on March 10, 1950, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Merle and Alice (Brown) Brittain. She grew up in Wood River and received her education at Wood River High School.

She was united in marriage to Larry Royston on August 25, 1964, in Minden, Nebraska. The couple lived in Prosser, Nebraska, where Ruth worked at many different Casey’s General Stores.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Husker football, and doing embroidery work.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Joe (Renee) Royston; a daughter, Lisa Skinner; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two brothers: LaVerne and Edwin Brittain; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Amy Royston; four brothers, Norman, Richard, David, and Lloyd Brittain; and three sisters, Mary Palmer, Janet Hedglin, and Lela West.

