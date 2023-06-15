Ryan Wayne Bradley, 48

RAVENNA — Ryan Wayne Bradley, 48, of Ravenna, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, June 12, 2023, at his home after a long struggle with mental illness.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Congregational Church in Ravenna. Pastor Jeff Zinnel will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at the church. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Ryan was born March 2, 1975, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Margaret and Harvey Bradley. Ryan attended Ravenna Public Schools, graduating in May 1993. After high school Ryan attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska, where he studied to be a diesel mechanic. Upon graduating Ryan returned home and worked for the family driving semi and mechanical work. Ryan was an avid card player and proudly celebrated his 14 years of sobriety from alcohol.

Ryan is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Deb Bradley, and Rondel “Tiger” and Vicki Bradley, all of Ravenna; a sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Greg Russel of Ravenna; several nieces and their spouses, Brandy and Richard Douglas of Ravenna, Charlene and Aaron Taylor of Ravenna, Cristina and Jason Osburn of Cairo, Morgan Russell and Bret Roberts of David City, Jeremy and Crystal Bradley of Florida, and Tori and Blake McDowell of Ravenna; and many great-nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Ryan was preceded in death by his mother and father, and a brother, Roderick.