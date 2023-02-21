Ryta Hartzell, 76

Ryta Annette Hartzell, 76, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Andrew Springer will officiate. Cremation will follow the funeral service. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Inland Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Morrison Cancer Center, Grace Cancer Foundation, or WeCare Cancer Foundation. You are encouraged to sign Ryta's guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Ryta was born July 4, 1946, at her home, in Valley County. She was the daughter of Oliver and Roena J. (Dunbar) Morgan. Ryta grew up in Valley County and graduated from Loup City High School in 1964. She married Donald Pishna in July of 1964 in Valley County. To this marriage two daughters, Jan and Lori were born. The couple lived in Lincoln where Ryta cared for her family and worked at JC Penny. She later married Earnest J. Frain and to this marriage a daughter, Tranella (Treni) was born. She worked various jobs, but was a long-time employee of Square D in Lincoln. Later in life she married Robert L. Hartzell. The couple lived in Kingman, Golden Valley, Page, Ariz., and Syracuse, Kan. They moved to Downs, Kan in October of 2020. Robert died in November of 2021. Ryta then settled in Grand Island.

Ryta earned her LPN degree and later her RN degree, working as a traveling nurse throughout the country. She was licensed in Kansas, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado. She was a wonderful nurse in her career and to Bob and all that needed her.

Ryta enjoyed fishing at Lake Powell with Bob and anyone that could go. She loved crocheting, cross stitch, quilting, and sharing hosting duties to all who came to visit. These guests were treated to a spinach quiche by “Chef Robert” and other awesome meals.

Survivors of the immediate family include her daughters, Jan Mason of Aurora, Lori (Dale Burns) Pishna of Grand Island, Tranella (Bruce) McCoy of Central City; grandchildren, Clarissa (Brad) Gross, Dakota (Jade) Mason, Beaux (Dakota) Mason, Zaine (Joy) Mason, Chanse (Bri) Mason, Arthur (Amy) Glines, Emily Glines, Christopher (Baily) McCoy, Brittany McCoy, Sorya (Tim) Foster; great-grandchildren, Kyler Gross, Jaylah Gross, Zaylee Mason, Hazlee Mason, Aycen Mason, Violet Glines, Aeyan McCoy, Skylar McCoy, Raymond Schmidt; siblings, Marlen (Judy) Morgan of Aguilar, Colo., Arlene Woodring of Masa, Ariz., Galen (Shirley) Morgan of Seward, Chester (Liz) Morgan of Gibbon, Charles (Claudia) Morgan of North Loup, Gladys (Marvin) Maring of Callaway, Ruby (Gerry) Garner, Donna Bushie of Wisconsin, Melvin (Teri) Morgan of Ord.

Ryta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Hartzell; son-in-law, Kevin Mason; great-grandson, Antonio Schmidt; sisters, Merrilyn Morgan, Viona Harvey, Neoma Placke.