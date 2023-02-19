Ryta Hartzell, 76

Ryta Annette Hartzell, 76, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Andrew Springer will officiate. Cremation will follow the funeral service. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Inland Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at Curran Funeral Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Morrison Cancer Center.