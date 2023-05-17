Sanda K. Weitzel, 75

ST. PAUL — Sanda K. Weitzel, 75, of St. Paul, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at Crane Gardens in Grand Island, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul, with the Revs. Vince Parsons and Art Faesser concelebrating the Mass.

A private family burial will be at a later date in the Oregon Trail Memorial Park Cemetery in Bridgeport.

A rosary will be recited 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the church before the Mass.

Sanda was born on November 27, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Edward “Skinny” and Isabel (Middleton) McNabb.

Sanda grew up in Bridgeport, Nebraska, and graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1966.

She married John A. Weitzel on December 17, 1965, in Bridgeport. Sanda earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Chadron State College.

Sanda was a dedicated K-8 teacher, having worked at several elementary schools throughout her career, including Banner School District 30, Elba public schools, and St. Paul elementary school system. She officially retired from teaching in 2014 but continued substituting post-retirement.

Sanda was an active member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Hay Springs, where she regularly shared her gift of music by playing organ and piano. She was also an active Sidney and St. Paul Catholic community member.

Sanda was a passionate and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, knitting, baking, and cooking and had an open-door policy, and if you left her home hungry, it was your fault.

Sanda will be deeply missed by all who know her.

Sanda is survived by her children and spouses, Paul and Lynn Weitzel of Woodbury, Minnesota, Craig Weitzel of Erie, Colorado, Michele and Jeff Housh of Hay Springs, Tami and Kevin Reilly of St. Paul, and Amy and Matt Oliver of Grand Island; 20 grandchildren, Jordan (Ryan), Brooke (Bryan), Jaycee, Jaelyn (David), Christian, McKenna (Jacob), Jillian, Stella, Grace, Reese, Hudson, Reegan, Paxton, Andrew, Madyn, Brogan, Blake, Declan, Maeve and Jameson; and five great-grandchildren, Zella, Case, Millie, Wrenley and Baker; a brother, and sister-in-law, Eddy and Nadine McNabb of Bayard; and a brother-in-law, James Woznick of Bridgeport.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, on Aug. 10, 2020; her parents; a sister, Jarolyn Woznick; her in-laws, Albert and Mary Lou Weitzel; and a brother-in-law, Mike Wrage.

In lieu of flowers and plants, the family requests memorials given to the John and Sanda Weitzel “Class Act” scholarship fund.

