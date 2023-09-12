Sandra Ann Catherine Bauer, 89

GRAND ISLAND — Sandra Ann Catherine “Sandie” Bauer, 89, of Grand Island, died on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Father Jorge Canela will be the Celebrant. At her request, she was cremated and her ashes and those of her husband will be buried together in the Grand Island City Cemetery during a private graveside service.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Sandie was born June 15, 1934, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the only child of Emmet and Harriett (Stewart) Curran. She was raised in Lincoln and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1956 with a Bachelor’s degree in journalism. She then worked at Golds Department Store as a copywriter.

On October 5, 1957, Sandie married Don J. Bauer. They lived in Lincoln and then moved to Hastings in 1958, where their seven children were born. Sandie often said raising children was her and Don’s greatest joy and accomplishment. In 1972, the family moved to Grand Island. She was a stay-at-home mom for 20 years, rarely missing her children’s numerous sporting events, concerts, and school activities. During that time, she was also a 4-H leader, religious education teacher, and Little League baseball scorekeeper.

In 1979, she went to work for KOLN/KGIN TV, producing television commercials. She later worked for Dreisbach’s Steakhouse, managing marketing activities for its mail order steak business. She was the editor for two published cookbooks written by her friend, Frances Schaffer.

Sandie was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. She was proud of her Irish heritage and a trip to Ireland in 2005 with her three daughters was a highlight. During her spare time, she enjoyed word games, and musical theatre, and was an avid reader. She was a loyal Husker fan, enjoying all sports especially volleyball and football. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral and volunteered in its food pantry. Sandie spent the last 18 months of her life at Good Samaritan’s Crane Meadows Assisted Living apartments where she had many friends and an amazing staff of beloved caregivers who provided important support and friendship.

Those who cherish Sandie’s memory include her children, Lisa (Russ) Geist of Grand Island, Kathy (Randy) Geier of Wauneta, Steve (Liz) Bauer of Denver, Colorado, Jim (Tracy) Bauer of Silver City, New Mexico, John (Tammy) Bauer of Simi Valley, California, Julie (Steve) Bohn of Omaha and Joe (Kelli) Bauer of Overland Park, Kansas; 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren (and another due in January).

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Mary’s Food Pantry.

