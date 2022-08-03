Sandra Erlenbusch

Sandra ‘Sandy' Erlenbusch, 76

Sandra “Sandy” Jean Erlenbusch, 76, of Grand Island, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Hillcrest Health and Rehab in Bellevue.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Burial will follow in the Hampton Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 8 p.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Sandra was born March 10, 1946, to Freeman and Shirley (Korn) Bottorf in Grand Island. She was raised in Aurora on the farm and attended Aurora schools. She was united in marriage to Richard Erlenbusch in 1966 and from that marriage came Rick, Jason, and Angie.

Sandra worked as a childcare provider and was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. She was always helping others and loving everyone as her own. Despite loving everyone she met, her dog Peppy was one of her best friends and biggest loves.

Sandra is survived by her son, Rick (Tiffany) Erlenbusch of St. Libory; daughter, Angie (Wally Smith) Moore of Grand Island; grandchildren, Brandon Erlenbusch, Kelsie Erlenbusch, Kara Erlenbusch, Kaitlyn Erlenbusch, Joshua Moore, Jacob Smith, and Cassie Smith; great-grandson, Liam Newingham; brother, Ronnie (Paulina) Bottorf of California; sisters, Becky (Wes) Paulson of Grand Island, Tammie (Jason) Arnett of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Judy Bottorf of Denver, Colo; 18 nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Jason Erlenbusch; brothers, Lonnie Bottorf, Wendell Bottorf, and David Bottorf; and brother-in-law, Donald Vanis.